TOWANDA — Some signs might block out the scenery and break people’s minds — but it is not the signs that the federal government is calling for to be taken down, said Bradford County Commissioners this week.
The commissioners lambasted the state and federal government during their most recent meeting for what Commissioner Doug McLinko called “ridiculous” measures regarding signs.
Specifically, counties and municipalities are being told by the state to take down various signage from federal highways, such as U.S. Route 6, according to Commissioner Ed Bustin. Those signs include those pertaining to local parks, businesses and those welcoming drivers to various towns.
“They’re even making municipalities take down the ‘permit required’ signs for when people enter the municipality,” McLinko said. “It’s complete nonsense. It’s bureaucratic garbage, and someone should lose their job over this.”
Bustin explained that the sudden push stems from the revival of a 1960s-era highway beautification law that fell by the wayside over the years in terms of enforcement.
“It’s being made at the federal level, and they’re basically holding federal highway monies hostage, and threatening to withhold that funding from states if they don’t put the pressure on for taking down these signs,” Bustin said. “For example, we’re being told to take down our ‘Welcome to the Bradford County Conservation District’ sign, and we’ve already taken down our park signs.”
All three commissioners were vocal about continuing to fight against the “unnecessary” initiative.
“Where are our state officials on this?” McLinko asked rhetorically. “It’s just another example of something unnecessary and unreasonable falling down to the local level, and frankly I’m sick of it.”
“Why are we doing do this? Because the feds said so?” Bustin added. “It’s our government. The government doesn’t work for itself. It works for the people. We should be pushing back against it. Route 6 is a predominantly rural highway. Businesses rely on the signs on that highway to get customers passing through. This just makes it unnecessarily difficult for everyone, and it feels like we weren’t part of the discussion.”
