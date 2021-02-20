Athens STEM students won second place in all three award categories: Outstanding Overall Program, Viewers Choice, and Outstanding Technical Achievement for a “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” video contest.
The 2020 contest for Pennsylvania’s Northern Tier region included Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga and Wyoming counties.
The contest was produced by the Northern Tier Regional Planning & Development Commission (NTRPDC) in Towanda and allows student to explore careers, technology, and digital storytelling.
“The first-year competition team of students and their STEM teacher, Mrs. Sarah Kemp, would like to extend a special thanks to Lockheed Martin and the Northern Tier Regional Planning & Development Commission for providing this wonderful experience to our students,” a press release from the school district said.
The team members are Mitch Hamilton, Levi Stumph, Irish Leonardo, Zach Swetland, Evan Cooper, Shane Brewer, Jake Eyer and Cyril Gigee.
“The students did a fantastic job and really do make us Wildcat proud!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.