TOWANDA — Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) and Bradford County Regional Arts Council (BCRAC) have partnered to present two events in August in BCRAC’s series of Community Conversations for Social Repair.
The first part of August’s series features a special presentation of the movie “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” at the historic Keystone Theatre on Saturday, August 24 at noon. Tickets are $1 per person (all ages) and popcorn is $2 with all proceeds benefiting CHOP.
The second part of August’s series follows with a showing of the documentary “A Place at the Table” at the historic Keystone Theatre on Sunday, August 25 at 4:30 p.m. The documentary will include a panel discussion with local experts on the topic of childhood hunger in America. Admission for all ages is FREE and open to the public.
These two events are sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wyalusing Area with funding from Rotary International and the Bradford County Regional Arts Council.
For more information on CHOP, please see their Facebook page at Child Hunger Outreach Partners – CHOP, or their website at childhungeroutreachpartners.com.
