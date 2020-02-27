HARRISBURG – State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna) announced on Wednesday that several local school districts, including Athens and Sayre, have received funds through School Safety and Security Grants.
Schools throughout the 110th Legislative District will split $455,000 through the grants.
The Athens Area School District will receive $35,000 for the district’s school resource officer.
Sayre will receive $30,000 for security planning and equipment, according to a press release from Pickett’s office.
“Creating a safe and secure learning environment for our students’ safety is one of my top priorities,” Pickett said. “This program continues to support the necessary improvements to help ensure we accomplish that goal in schools locally and across the Commonwealth.”
Pickett took aim at Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget proposal, which she says will eliminate some funding for the school safety program,
“The governor is proposing to reduce funding for this vital program in next year’s budget. I am disappointed with that decision and will be working to restore it to current levels,” Pickett said.
The School Safety and Security Committee awarded $53.7 million in meritorious and competitive School Safety and Security Grants to school districts, intermediate units, vocational-technical schools and charter schools across the state.
The 17-member committee within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency was created as part of a comprehensive school safety law passed by the General Assembly in 2018. One of its duties is to help distribute both meritorious and competitive grants.
The following schools in Pickett’s district also received funding through these grants:
- Canton Area School District – $30,000 for training, security planning and equipment.
- Elk Lake School District – $99,073 for assessments, school safety officer, security planning and equipment.
- Montrose Area School District – $35,000 for school safety officer.
- Northeast Bradford School District – $30,000 for security planning and equipment.
- Sullivan County School District – $30,000 for school safety officer.
- Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center – $61,323 for staff compensation, assessments, security planning and equipment.
- Towanda Area School District – $35,000 for identification system.
- Troy Area School District – $35,000 for assessments, training, school safety officer, security planning and equipment.
- Wyalusing Area School District – $35,000 for security planning and equipment.
