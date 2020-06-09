OWEGO — Two more people in Tioga County died due to complications of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a press release.
The county’s death toll related to the virus is now 24.
The deaths on Tuesday were tied to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly, according to Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
At least 22 of the deaths have confirmed ties to Elderwood.
The number of positive cases in Tioga County remained at 144.
Additionally, 98 people have recovered from the virus, including at least 39 at Elderwood.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Chemung County increased to 111 over the weekend.
Two cases are currently active, as 106 people have recovered and three people have died from complications of the virus.
New York State has seen nearly 400,000 cases of COVID-19, and over 30,000 related deaths.
In Pennsylvania, Bradford County has now seen 46 positive cases of COVID 19, and three related deaths, according to the State Department of Health.
Sayre has the most cases in the county, with 20.
Over 75,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 5,900 people have died. Approximately 71 percent of Pennsylvania cases have resulted in recoveries.
