NICHOLS — The preliminary 2020 spending plan for the Town of Nichols includes a 2 percent property tax reduction for its residents.
Valued at $3.2 million, next year’s budget appropriations reflect an increase of just over a half million dollars over this year.
Overall, the town’s property tax rate for 2020 will drop to $9 per $1,000 of assessed value from $9.20.
In terms of revenue receipt for the municipality’s general fund, the preliminary spending plan illustrates an anticipated increase of $106,818 over this year’s budget, bringing that total to $1,608,506.
Of that figure, Tioga Downs gaming tax revenue accounts for roughly $1.337 million.
“I’d like to tell you how many hours I’ve spent on this budget, but I’ve lost track,” said Town Supervisor Kevin Engelbert. “I honestly wake up thinking about budgets sometimes, and I can’t imagine what towns go through that aren’t lucky enough to have this money from Tioga Downs.”
“I can’t express enough how appreciative I am to Tioga Downs for not just what they do with the deals they’ve made, but what they do for nonprofits in the community in general,” he said. “We’re so fortunate to have them in the little town of Nichols.”
“It would not be that high if it weren’t for Tioga Downs,” Engelbert continued. “We’re spending money we wouldn’t have otherwise. We’d be back on austerity — not buying any equipment.”
Town officials have pegged road repairs as a top priority.
“We wouldn’t be doing anything that we’re doing. We’ve got a lot of work to do on the roads,” he said. “If anything major changes with the budget, I’ll just take a little bit off of what we’re planning to do.”
“Based on conversations with board members and members of the public, everybody wants to keep (the expenses) the same or slightly lower, so let’s get these roads taken care of while we’ve got the money,” Engelbert said.
Public hearing on the preliminary municipal budget is slated for Oct. 23 at 7:10 p.m.
