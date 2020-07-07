GRANVILLE TOWNSHIP — Two men from the Philadelphia area were killed on Monday when they were struck by lightning in Granville Summit, according to Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman.
Jason Gamba, 43, from Havertown and Craig Kelemen, 34, from Philadelphia were with two friends when a storm rolled through Granville Summit at around 1:45 p.m. on Monday.
"In an open field, an aggressive and rapid storm came through the area with violent lightning. While in the field, all four males sought shelter under a large wooden platform with a wooden deer blind on top," Carman said in a press release. "Lightning struck the stand traveling downward to an aluminum ladder which Gamba and Kelemen were in direct contact with, killing both."
According to Carman, both men were pronounced dead on scene at 2:45 p.m.
The two survivors, who were not directly touching the victims, were transported to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for observation.
The four men were working on the deer stand at the time of the storm, according to the press release.
