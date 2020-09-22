TOWANDA — The Towanda Area School District will reopen today after a positive case of COVID-19 forced the district to close on Monday.
As Superintendent Dennis Peachey told parents in a letter posted to the district’s Facebook page Monday evening, the decision to return to school was based on advice from the Pennsylvania Department of Health after the district thoroughly cleaned all of its buildings.
The district was notified late Sunday about a high school student who had tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted the decision to close Monday “out of an abundance of caution.”
“This allowed us to work with the Department of Health and to conduct additional cleaning throughout our district,” Peachey said.
In response, the district has also suspended its junior varsity and varsity volleyball activities for a 14-day quarantine period, as recommended by the Department of Health.
“As has been our standard practice since the start of the pandemic, we intend to communicate when we have students, faculty, or staff who have tested positive in our school community,” Peachey said. “At the same time, we will always ensure that we do not violate any privacy information of staff, students, or parents. Our goal is to be as transparent as possible with these difficult situations.”
Peachey stressed that the district’s priority is maintaining the health and safety of students, staff, and the surrounding community, and encouraged parents to continue screening their children and keep them home if they are sick.
“We must all work together to keep our schools open,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.