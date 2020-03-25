Just as workplaces across the commonwealth, nation, and indeed the world, continue to deal with developments pertaining to coronavirus, we at the Morning Times have worked on a near hourly basis to ensure our readers continue to receive the most accurate, up-to-date information about the virus, along with other news of the day.
The “normal” routine is no longer normal. We have to adapt, just as everyone has had to learn to adapt.
Beginning this week, the Morning Times has shifted to a two-day print cycle — Wednesday and Saturday — while continuing to offer an e-Edition on a daily basis. Along with that, even more news is available to subscribers through our website at www.morning-times.com.
The e-Edition will be published daily, as it is normally. All by-lined news stories, police news, obituaries and more will continue to appear in the print editions — Wednesday and Saturday.
Our online edition is available at NO COST to all print subscribers. If you are a print subscriber but do not have an online account, please call 570-882-5511 to get registered.
With everything happening in our state, nation and world today, we are committed to bringing our readers the best in local content. We will continue covering the events such as local sports, community events, municipal and school board meetings — as we, and few others have — when the world gets back to some semblance of “normal.”
Until then, we hope everyone stays healthy and safe.
