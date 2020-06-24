ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Athens Township officials celebrated the long and distinguished career of Parks Commission member David Hafer in a ceremony on Monday at Round Top Park.
Hafer is an original charter member of the commission, which he has served on for 52 years.
Hafer presided over the initial turnover of the property that would become Round Top Park from Athens Borough. In the years since the turnover, Hafer aided in making Round Top Park what it is today. Almost every pavilion, playground, or trail at the park, Hafer had a hand in.
“I never thought about it,” Hafer said of receiving the honor and commemorative clock with his name and years of service engraved. “I feel good, we’ve always done good up here.”
Hafer and his wife, Doris, said the only request they have for the future of Round Top Park is that the Township keeps it a park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.