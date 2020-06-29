TROY — One of the area’s most anticipated events of the year has been canceled as the Troy Fair Board officially pulled the plug on the 2020 Troy Fair on Thursday.
In a post made on the Troy Fair Facebook page Thursday evening, fair officials stated that the 2020 Troy Fair has been canceled — not through a decision of their own but instead by the Troy Borough Municipal Authority, who owns the Alparon Park property.
“We have spent countless hours researching and advocating for the fair, but ultimately the final decision was out of our control as the property is owned by the Troy Borough Municipal Authority,” the Facebook post read. “The Troy Borough Municipal Authority has made the final decision to cancel the Fair under the current (COVID-19 related) restrictions of Governor Wolf.”
The post also stated that details of how tickets and vendor deposits will be refunded are forthcoming.
