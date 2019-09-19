ATHENS — The 2019 Arts4All event held at Harlan Rowe Middle School was a success, organizer Kurt Priester told the Athens School Board during a meeting on Tuesday at SRU Elementary.
The event featured 100 booths with professional artisans, student artisans, non-profit organizations and a food court. There were also two stages that featured music for the two-day arts festival.
This year’s event, which also had a zoomobile and make-and-take art classes, welcomed an estimated 8,000 people, according to Priester.
“Kurt Priester and his team are outstanding. They are committed to making it a community event, but also making sure there are opportunities for kids to learn and be immersed in art,” said Athens Superintendent Craig Stage.
Priester also told the board the event raised $6,500 in grants for art and music teachers in the Athens and Sayre school districts. Money will also go to a scholarship for an Athens graduate looking to further their education in the arts.
The event will return to Athens on May 2-3 next spring, Priester noted.
Priester is looking to increase the numbers of booths and artisans as well as bring in more art lovers to Harlan Rowe for the 2020 event.
The Buffalo Bills Drumline — Downbeat Percussion — is scheduled to stop at the event on Saturday, May 2. They will offer a clinic and a perfomance.
Priester, who also noted the zoomobile will return in 2020, said applications will be available by early November.
“They talked about having workshops and clinics so students can participate in those. That for me is the biggest benefit. The side benefit is obviously the scholarship and donation to the art program so that those kids can get any extra supplies they need through that. It’s really wonderful,” Stage said.
In other news:
- The school board agreed to move forward with the search for strength and conditioning trainers to work with students before and after school.
- The district will look for a company to maintain the baseball and softball fields.
- The board approved a trip that the AAHS baseball team will make to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in March for spring training games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.