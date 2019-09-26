SAYRE — Sayre Boy Scout Troop 17 held a Court of Honor on Sept. 22 at the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre.
The following Scouts were recognized in ceremonies for advancing in rank: Joseph Blood received his First Class badge. Max Pan received his second bronze palm.
Scouts who earned merit badges over the past several months included: Nathan Adams received Fishing, Fly Fishing, Metalwork, Reptile and Amphibian Study, and Wilderness Survival; Matthew Aquilio received Emergency Preparedness, Environmental Science, Shotgun Shooting, and Wood Carving; Joseph Blood received Engineering, Environmental Science, Motorboating, and Shotgun Shooting; Damen Dougherty received Astronomy, Game Design, Moviemaking, Reptile and Amphibian Study, Robotics, Wilderness Survival, and Wood Carving; Owen Lane received Art, Astronomy, First Aid, Game Design, Photography, and Wilderness Survival; Max Pan received Art; Jackson Parrish received Citizenship in the World, First Aid, Music, And Rifle Shooting; Derek Simpson received Camping, Fish and Wildlife Management, Model Building and Design, Motorboating, and Space Exploration; Richard Stevens received Game Design, Model Building and Design, Motorboating, Personal Management, Robotics, Shotgun Shooting, and Wilderness Survival; Simon Stevens received Emergency Preparedness, Fish and Wildlife Management, Personal Management, Robotics, Shotgun Shooting, and Swimming.
Several special awards were earned. Matthew Aquilio, Joseph Blood, Derek Simpson and Simon Stevens earned the World Conservation Award. Max Pan earned the Complete Angler Award..
Junior Leader patches were presented to Richard Stevens (Senior Patrol Leader), Tyler Simpson (Assistant Senior Patrol Leader), Derek Simpson, Jackson Parrish, and Nathan Adams(Patrol Leaders), Simon Stevens (Scribe), Joseph Blood (Quartermaster) and Matthew Aquilio (Librarian).
Presentations on the 2019-2020 troop calendar, the Fall Camporee, troop trip to Pittsburgh, and Scoutbook were made by Scoutmaster Clifford Cyr.
Scouts who attended the Summit High Adventure Base trip were recognized. Assistant Scoutmaster Jim Sprowls was presented the Grand Slam of High Adventure patch for attending all 4 BSA high adventure bases by Grand Slam recipient Clifford Cyr.
Troop 17 is led by Scoutmaster Clifford Cyr and meets Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. in the Epiphany Church Hall in Sayre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.