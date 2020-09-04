A Waverly man has been arrested and charged by federal prosecutors for attempting to engage in sexual acts with a child.
Court documents show that Jacob Gorman was arrested in a sting operation, with an undercover officer posing as the parent of a 9-year-old girl.
Gorman, 38, responded on August 11 to a social networking post containing language known to be “commonly associated with individuals looking to find children for sexual purposes,” court records say.
He allegedly messaged saying, “So how do I get a chance?”
Gorman and the undercover officer discussed payment of up to $400, and Gorman allegedly responded “I promise you I am dead serious about it,” when questioned about his commitment.
Records indicate that Gorman and the officer “negotiated a price of $120 to engage in (various sexual acts)” with the girl on Thursday, August 27.
Gorman was arrested and taken into custody when he arrived at the location.
During an interview with police, Gorman allegedly admitted to purchasing condoms and gifts for the girl just prior to arriving at the location. Records also indicated that he stopped at an ATM in Pennsylvania and withdrew $490, which police say he admitted was for paying to have sex.
According to the FBI, the acts Gorman intended to commit included Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree and Rape in the First Degree, a Class B Felony.
Gorman was charged by federal authorities with a felony count of using a facility and means of interstate and foreign commerce to knowingly attempt to persuade, induce, entice and coerce an individual under 18 to engage in sexual activity.
He is awaiting possible trial in the Broome County Jail.
If convicted, Gorman could face a minimum of ten years in federal prison.
