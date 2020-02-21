ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Elmira man wanted in last year’s large Athens Township drug bust was arraigned Thursday and subsequently jailed on $100,000 bail.
According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Jordan Michael White, 32, was charged with one felony count each of delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.
AG officials stated the incident began at approximately 5:45 p.m. on April 4, 2019, when White allegedly arranged a sale of heroin to a confidential informant.
The exchange then took place at the Dandy Mini Mart on White Wagon Road in Athens Township, where the informant purchased 1.91 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin for $240.
White’s arrest was part of an operation led by the Bradford County Drug Task Force that resulted in the arrests of 26 people in June 2019.
The investigation spanned seven months and included assistance from the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and officers from the police departments of Sayre, Athens Borough, Athens Township, Pennsylvania State Police, New York State Police and Elmira Police, as well as the Sheriff’s offices of Tioga, Broome and Chemung counties in New York.
