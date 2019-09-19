WAVERLY —The Bridge of Penn-York Valley Churches will be holding its fifth annual chicken barbeque and vintage goods sale on Saturday, Sept. 28.
From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., thousands of items — ranging from jewelry and holiday items, to furniture and more — will be spread out in the parking lot, located at 515 Chemung St. in Waverly.
Members of the Rollin’ Dead Motorcycle Club will be barbecuing chicken. Dinners will be $8 each, and halves, $6 each.
“All the funds go back into ministry,” said Bridge President Marilyn Weber, “The operation is run exclusively by volunteers. They’re an extremely dedicated group.”
The event is the same day as Waverly Fall Fest.
It worked really well last year, Weber said, noting the high-volume turnout they had.
“We do everything with love,” she said. “The support from the community is overwhelming.”
The Bridge offers a variety of assistance for those in need of a hand, whether it comes to help paying for utilities, food or transportation, as well as programs like the clothes closet.
Additionally, The Bridge runs a Kids at Risk program that operates throughout Valley school districts, assisting with clothing, school supplies or services.
Last year, the group gave over $73,000 in grants, not including thousands of dollars worth of furniture, clothing and other items.
