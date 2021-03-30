DUI, resisting arrest
Christopher James Hutchens, 29, of Towanda, was charged with two counts of the schedule 3 felony for disarming law enforcement officer – without lawful authorization, the misdemeanor for inmate procure etc. self with weapon, two counts of the schedule 2 misdemeanor for resisting arrest/other law enforcement, the misdemeanor for DUI: general impairment – incapability of driving safely – first offense, and the simple violations for required financial responsibility/consent to produce and driving without a license.
Towanda Borough police said that at about 2:03 a.m. on March 13, an officer was patrolling Main Street in the borough when he observed a maroon Chevy station wagon driving in the middle of the road and entering the other lane of traffic.
The officer pulled the vehicle over on Poplar Street and noted a strong smell of alcohol coming from the operator, Hutchens.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the officer called for backup at that time and that Hutchens began to ignore his questions.
The affidavit shows that Hutchens was on his phone and ignored several demands from police to exit the vehicle.
When officers attempted to forcefully remove him from the vehicle, he resisted and tried to take both of their tasers from their hands. He was unsuccessful and state police soon arrived on scene to handcuff and detain him.
The criminal complaint shows that once police brought him to the police station, he used his tongue piercing to remove the handcuffs and escape custody.
Police reported that Hutchens then went unconscious and was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus by EMS.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on March 31.
Drug possession, resisting arrest
Tyler John David McCormick, 28, of Towanda, was charged with the schedule 2 misdemeanors for resisting arrest/other law enforcement and flight to avoid apprehension/punishment, and the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 12:31 p.m. on Feb. 23, an officer contacted PSP about a subject resisting arrest and escaping custody on foot.
He reported that he found McCormick on Railroad Street in Towanda Township and advised him that he had an active warrant for failing to appear at Judge Carr’s office.
Court documents show that McCormick “ripped” his hands away from the officer and that he pushed away and took off while wearing a green and gray backpack.
He dropped the backpack at the intersection of Chapel Street and Center Street and fled south towards Airport Road, according to the criminal complaint.
The bag was later found to contain a glass smoking pipe with suspected drug residue, a metal tin containing a suspected marijuana cigarette, and a Visa debit card displaying McCormick’s name.
Police said that charges were filed at a later date.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on April 28.
Drug possession
Julie Lee Gilbert, 37, of Elmira, was charged with the misdemeanors for intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and the simple violations for following too closely and no rear lights.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 10:17 p.m. on Feb. 27, a trooper pulled a red Chevrolet Avalanche over after watching it travel on Route 220 with a year left brake light out and follow the vehicle in front of it too closely.
The trooper asked Gilbert to step out of her vehicle and reported that she showed several signs of deception/criminal activity.
A consent search of the vehicle uncovered a plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine, a broken glass smoking device with residue, a glass smoking device with residue, silver tweezers with residue, a green cut straw with residue, and a red cut straw with residue, according to the criminal complaint.
The trooper noted that Gilbert admitted that the items belonged to her.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:45 a.m. on April 28.
Trespassing, terroristic threats
Bryan James Comstock, 41, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor for terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, the schedule 3 felonies for harassment – communication lewd, threatening, etc. language and defiant trespassing actual communication, and the schedule 2 misdemeanors for simple assault and false imprisonment.
Towanda Borough police said that at about 9:12 a.m. on March 12, they received a call from the victim stating that Comstock was in her apartment and wouldn’t leave.
Two officers reported to her Main Street apartment in the borough where she claimed that Comstock drove off in her car and that the car didn’t have insurance and that he didn’t have a driver’s license.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim completed a volunteer written statement at the police station later that morning with proof that Comstock had threatened her.
The victim stated that although an officer had told Comstock to leave her residence the night before, Comstock came back earlier that morning and threatened to kill her. She claimed that he pinned her down at one point and that he broke a picture frame and a flower pot while he was there.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. on April 28.
Avoiding traffic stop, running red light
Devon M. Tuning, 23, of Elmira, was charged with the schedule 2 misdemeanor for fleeing or attempting to elude officer and the simple violations for failure to stop at a red signal and improper pass.
Police in Athens Borough said that on March 17, an officer was on patrol on the intersection of North Elmira Street and West Pine Street when a car sped through the red light.
Police reported that the Silver Chevrolet Cruze then passed another vehicle in a no passing turning lane and pulled behind the laundromat by Beeman’s restaurant.
The criminal complaint shows that the officer had his lights and siren on at the time.
When the officer asked the driver, Tuning, why he ran off when he saw the lights and siren, he stated that he panicked and expressed regret for doing so.
Court documents show that the officer called the Athens Township Police for backup and then took Tuning into custody without issue.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on April 13.
Drug purchase, possession
Matthew Kent Scott, 28, of Sayre, was charged with the schedule 2 misdemeanor for tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and the misdemeanors for intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police in Sayre Borough said that at about 12:43 a.m. on March 14, officers pulled over a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado for speeding on North Elmer Avenue.
When making contact with the passenger, Scott, the officers reported that he appeared to have crystal methamphetamine all over his lap.
Police placed him into custody once it was confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine.
A search of his person and bag uncovered a black and silver scale, blue and yellow marijuana smoking devices with residue, six hypodermic needles with methamphetamine residue, a black container with methamphetamine residue, a small silver container which contained methamphetamine, approximately 20 sandwich baggies and the rest of the methamphetamine on the truck seat and floor.
Court documents show that Scott admitted that he had the driver bring him to a borough residence to purchase $275 worth of methamphetamine with the intention to weigh and sell it.
Police said that Scott had a state warrant out and was brought to the appropriate agency.
Scott was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on March 17 where he is currently unable to post a $25,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on March 30.
Drug delivery
Scott Lee Sutton, 51, of Towanda, was charged with two counts of the felony for the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the misdemeanor for the intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and the schedule 3 felony for the criminal use of a communication facility.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that troopers conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine at a Towanda Township residence on Jan. 27.
Police provided a confidential informant with money and was kept under constant surveillance when they entered Sutton’s truck for a predetermined sale of methamphetamine.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that the CI immediately gave the baggie of suspected methamphetamine to troopers and confirmed that Sutton sold it to them.
Sutton was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on March 22 where he is currently unable to post a $75,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on March 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.