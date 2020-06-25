Athens grad raises money for social justice

Athens High School graduate Gabe Herbst recently completed an endurance challenge to raise money for the Equal Justice Initiative, joining a social movement that has become prominent over the past several weeks.
The Equal Justice Initiative works to end mass incarceration, excessive punishment, and racial inequality, according to its website.
The endurance challenge lasted six days, during which Herbst did 1.5 miles of walking lunges, 500 pull-ups, a 10 kilometer backwards run, 1,000 push-ups, 1,500 squats and a 30-kilometer run. Herbst rested the day prior to the 30 kilometer run.
Herbst drew inspiration for the challenge from a friend of his mother.
“She had done a similar kind of thing, but just with running,” he said. “I thought that seemed really cool.”
Despite working out for hours at a time, Herbst said he never grew bored.
“There were a decent number of people who came out to support or do it with me,” he said. “That made the time go by really fast. It was really fun doing it with other people.”
Herbst raised $1,400 for the Equal Justice Initiative surpassing his goal of $1,000.
“The work that the Equal Justice Initiative does is really important,” he said. “It has always been important, but I think now especially, people are paying attention to everything that is going on.”
“Now that this is something that people are becoming more aware of, I wanted to help in a way that I felt like I knew I could,” he added.
With the large amount of support he received, Herbst said he would be open to doing something like this again.
“I was surprised with how much support people (gave) and how much people donated,” he said. “I was so blown away by the outpouring of support.”
“I’m so grateful to everybody that did come and support me,” he added. “I’m very privileged to be able to do what I did, and I’m very happy that people supported me and supported this cause. Everybody made this possible. They built me up to be able to do this, and I’m very grateful for that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.