WAVERLY — The coronavirus pandemic has reached one of the skilled nursing facilities in the Valley as Elderwood at Waverly reported a positive case on Saturday.
The positive case of COVID-19 involves a staff member, according to a press release.
"Elderwood at Waverly has reported a confirmed case of a COVID-19 infection of a staff member to county and state health agencies. Testing confirmed the diagnosis on March 27," the press release said.
Elderwood officials noted that "the staff member is currently quarantined at home."
"Due to healthcare privacy laws, Elderwood is unable to comment on the identity of the staff member or their present health condition," the press release stated.
Elderwood stressed that its staff has been taking every precaution in order to keep its residents safe.
"All staff members have been following strict infection control processes and all appropriate guidance from the CDC and the New York State Department of Health. Given these precautions, we believe the risk of transmission of the virus is low, however, residents are being closely monitored, per established clinical protocols," the press release stated.
Staff at the facility have contacted residents’ families to inform them of the possible exposure.
"Our focus remains on the health and safety of our residents. Staff or residents who display symptoms will be tested for COVID-19 under the direction of state and local health officials," Elderwood officials said.
