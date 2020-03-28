Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.