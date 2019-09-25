WAVERLY — Work on phase one of the major upgrade project at the Waverly Glen Park is officially underway, former village mayor Dan Leary announced Tuesday.
Employees from the village street department demolished the old bathrooms at the park on Monday, said Leary.
Crews from Walsh and Sons Construction, the contractor from Vestal which submitted the low bid for the work, are scheduled to arrive next week. Work will also begin on the refurbishment of the large pavilion at the park.
In the meantime, fundraising for the park is still ongoing, said Leary.
In fact, during last week’s Third Annual William Ransom Award dinner, the award recipient, Fred Daniels, donated his $500 prize money, as well as an additional $600, to the park project.
“That’s $1,100 more for this project,” Leary said. “People want to help in this community, and I think it’s just fantastic. The more we talk about this, the more success we’re going to have in that park.”
Leary added that the goal of raising $150,000 has nearly hit the halfway point, closing in on $75,000.
“We’re right on target for the $150,000,” he said. “We’re really moving along on (the work).”
The former mayor noted that the project has been not just a Waverly effort, but a Valley-wide effort.
“I want to thank the support from all the people in this area,” he said. “Not only in Waverly, but all around the outside parameters of Waverly have become interested in the Waverly program. It just shows how the community comes together.”
