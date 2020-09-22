WILKES-BARRE — Clinton Nichols of Athens, received a Master of Science degree in Education from Wilkes University. The degree was one of 270 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees awarded at a virtual degree conferral ceremony held by Wilkes on Sept. 12. The virtual degree conferral, livestreamed from campus, included remarks from Wilkes University President Greg Cant and interim Provost Terese Wignot.
Among those receiving their degrees are the University’s first doctor of philosophy in nursing graduates. The four Passan School of Nursing graduates hail from Ohio and New Jersey and are the first to earn a Ph.D. from Wilkes in the University’s nearly 90-year history.
A commencement ceremony honoring 2020 and 2021 graduates will be held in May 2021. Final plans are dependent on the guidance from national and state health officials
