Bradford County reported another death related to COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county has now lost 19 resident due to complications from the virus.
Bradford County also added 15 confirmed cases, bringing its total since March to 978. There are also 76 cases that are considered probable by the Department of Health.
The Sayre ZIP Code (1884) is closing in on 200 confirmed cases of the virus. The Sayre area added two more cases on Friday and is now at 199. There are also nine probable cases.
Athens’ numbers were steady on Friday with 113 confirmed cases and 12 probable cases.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
• Gillett — 56 (up two)
• Columbia Cross Roads — 51 (no change)
• Ulster — 42 (up one)
• Troy — 134 (no change)
• Towanda — 133 (up one)
• Canton — 67 (up one)
• Wyalusing — 41 (up two)
• Wysox — 18 (up one)
• Rome — 28 (up two)
• Milan — 13 (no change)
• Monroeton — 26 (no change)
Across the border in New York, there was another COVID-related death announced in Tioga County.
“It is with profound sadness that Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reports the passing of another community member due to COVID-19 related illness. The Tioga County Legislature extends our sincere condolences to the family and friends during this sorrowful time,” a press release said.
Tioga County is now up to 40 deaths connected to the virus.
The county also added 19 cases on Friday, bringing its total to 801. There are 255 active cases and 673 individuals are currently in mandatory quarantine.
Tioga County also reported 506 recoveries on Friday.
In Chemung County, there were 43 new cases reported, bringing its total to 2,295.
Chemung County has lost 22 residents due to complications from the virus.
There are currently 177 active cases, while 37 people are currently hospitalized as they fight the virus and 2,096 have recovered.
