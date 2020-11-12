WAVERLY — According to an announcement on the Waverly schools app, with the Village of Waverly being designated as a yellow warning zone, the school district could be moving to online learning as soon as Monday.
According to the announcement, the Waverly Central School District starts as a “yellow zone” school on Monday, Nov. 16 and that students should attend school Thursday and Friday to prepare for a potential virtual learning environment on Monday.
Whether and how long this will cause students to begin virtual learning is in question. According to the announcement, the district can be open to students if it is capable of testing 20 percent of its onsite population weekly. That would require testing about 320 people — staff and students — each week using a lower nasal swab rapid test. Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles said in the announcement that the test is gentle because the swab does not penetrate the nasal cavity.
He also said that the district is dependent on the state for test kits and a local laboratory to partner with to make this happen.
In the announcement, Knolles says that the school district built a testing plan two weeks ago and will be sending out permission slips for a lower nasal swab rapid test. If you choose not to grant permission for your child to be tested, your child will be moved to the WAVE virtual learning academy per the Tioga County Health Department.
Knolles said that the district will have a better idea of its testing capabilities after discussions with the Guthrie and Tioga County Health Department. The decision to stay in person or to move to virtual will be decided by Friday, so teachers and students are ready for either instructional method.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.