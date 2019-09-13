WAVERLY — Members of Waverly VFW Post 8104 and American Legion Post 0492 would like to extend gratitude to those in the community for their help in the recovery of stolen American flags.
“On the anniversary of one of the worst days in our nation’s history, four young children thought it would be ‘funny’ to steal four of the flags our posts place around village during patriotic holidays,” Post Commander Will Chaffee explained. “They were then seen dragging the flags down the street and then they discarded them in an alley and a dumpster.”
“As we were taking down the rest of our flags, we were told by some amazing people of what happened and through the help of everyone listed, we were able to recover our flags so they can now be retired properly since they have be desecrated,” Chaffee said. “We appreciate the patriotism and your continued support.”
Once again, a sincere thank you to everyone who assisted us, he added.
The posts would like to particularly thank Jayne’s Flowers and Gifts, Huckles Towing, The Jolly Farmer, the Waverly Police Department and the two individuals that alerted of the theft.
