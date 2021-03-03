SAYRE — The “Individual of the Year” award has become a long-standing yearly tradition at Choice 102.
On a given morning, former station owner Chuck Carver would invite a stand-out member of the community into the studio and present them with the award in recognition of their contributions.
Now in retirement, new Choice 102 owners Dave and Irene Radigan surprised Carver with the latest Individual of the Year honor Saturday as Carver readied to close out the second qualifying round of Scholarship Challenge.
“You didn’t think we would just let you follow your script all of the way to the end,” Dave said after Irene interrupted Carver.
The 2020 Individual of the Year Award recognizes Carver’s 44 years in local broadcasting at the station which, as they years went on, he eventually came to own.
“I couldn’t get a job anywhere else,” Carver said.
Along with the honor, the Radigans presented Carver’s wife Michelle with flowers.
“Because as Irene and I know, the job of a radio station owning wife is equally, if not more difficult, than (the job of) the person owning the radio station themselves,” Dave said.
“This radio station would not be what it is today without the both of you,” he continued, “and we want to thank you as the new owners, community members, and your friends.”
Given the emotion evident in the presentation, Carver joked that he would need someone to finish the show.
“You don’t know what this means,” Carver said. “Thank you. We have loved every minute.”
State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110), who was in attendance Saturday and helped with school presentations, told Carver there couldn’t be a bettere choice for Individual of the Year, and thanked her friend for everything he has done and will continue to do in the future.
