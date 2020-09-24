SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP — A Bradford County man lost his life in a fire at a home in Sheshequin Township on Saturday.
According to Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman, 22-year-old Avery Boss was killed in the blaze in Sheshequin.
Carman stated that Boss was home alone at the time of the fire.
According to his obituary that ran in the Daily Review, Avery was born on March 13, 1998 in Sayre, a son of Edward Boss of Rome and Lisa Niece Boss of Ulster.
“He touched the life of so many people with his smile and love of life. He was a huge John Cena fan and very rarely missed watching Smack Down on TV. He also loved Dandy Pizza and bringing joy to those he would talk to,” the obituary stated.
Seven Bradford County Fire departments, including Ulster-Sheshequin, Wysox, Towanda, North Towanda, Athens, Rome and Litchfield responded to the fire.
The fire is currently being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall, according to Carman.
