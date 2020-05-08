SAYRE — Guthrie released a press release on Thursday assuring Valley residents that the Emergency Department at Robert Packer Hospital is open and safe.
“As the region continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Guthrie reminds the public that the Emergency Departments at Guthrie’s five hospitals in Corning and Cortland (in New York) and Sayre, Towanda and Troy (in Pennsylvania) are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and are safe to visit. Patients should not avoid seeking care for fear of contracting COVID-19,” the press release said.
According to the press release, Guthrie follows the Centers for Disease Control’s best practices and guidelines for infection control and prevention by screening patients, separating patients with respiratory symptoms, providing masks to patients, visitors and staff, and cleaning and disinfecting regularly.
Dr. Marc Harris, who is the System Chairman of Emergency Medicine at Guthrie, said people should feel safe to visit the company’s Emergency Departments.
“Our communities can be confident that we have taken the necessary precautions to ensure all of our Emergency Departments are safe for patients to visit, despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” Harris said.
Harris stressed that individuals experiencing certain symptoms should visit the Emergency Department as soon as possible.
“People experiencing chest pain, abdominal pain, injury, signs of stroke, or any other concern for an emergent condition, should not delay visiting the nearest Emergency Department. In many emergency situations, time is of the essence. In treating patients early, we can often avoid further complications,” he said.
