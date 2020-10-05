WAVERLY — One class at the Lincoln Street Elementary School will be learning remotely this week due to a case of COVID-19, according to an announcement made by the Waverly Central School District.
“We received news last night that one of our Wolverines tested positive for COVID-19. The Wolverine who tested positive is at the Lincoln Street School,” Waverly Superintendent Eric Knolles announced Saturday afternoon on the school district’s app. “We all wanted to avoid this situation, but most of us knew it would come. We built our plan accordingly, cohorting students to minimize exposure and create minimal disruption for our kids.”
The classroom with the infected individual will be learning virtually for at least this week, according to Knolles.
“The last contact that they had with the (infected person) was 10 days ago. We worked with the Tioga County Health Department, and it’s a 14-day precautionary quarantine for the classroom, so they’re going to be out (this) week. They will be virtual ... their teacher will be virtual, the teaching assistant will be virtual and the kids will be virtual,” Knolles told the Morning Times on Sunday evening.
Knolles explained that the school district decided to use the “cohort” system — where students are put into smaller groups instead of interacting with the entire student body — for this exact situation.
“That’s why we did it that way, so we don’t impact (all students) ... because they are not going to other classes. It will lessen the impact,” Knolles said.
In his announcement on Saturday, Knolles said the school district’s maintenance staff would be cleaning the school before kids enter today.
“We will bring our personnel in this weekend for a deep cleaning. Please continue to monitor our children, follow safety guidelines and support each other as we work to keep our school open and our kids learning,” the statement said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.