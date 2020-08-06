SAYRE — Last month, Sayre School Board President Pete Quattrini released a statement saying that the debate regarding the Redskins mascot would not be discussed at future board meetings while the district worked on its COVID-19 return-to-school plans.
“As a school district, we appreciate these conversations and the viewpoints that have been expressed. However, our attention at this time is on getting our students and staff back to school in August,” Quattrini said in the statement. “We must do so while protecting everyone’s safety and ensuring we deliver an equitable educational experience to all students.”
Quattrini went on to say that the district is “committed to addressing important issues of equity and inclusivity to ensure we provide a safe and welcoming educational environment for the students and families we serve.”
However, because the public is allowed to voice their opinions during school board meetings, the topic came up on Monday evening.
Sayre resident and SHS alumna Kimberly Firestine spoke about why the mascot should be removed.
“I’m here on behalf of over 2,400 people, including alumni, supporters, Native American organizations and schools across the country who are also having this conversation during pandemic planning,” she said in response to hesitance from the board to discuss an item not on the agenda.
“Native American themed mascots and the cultural appropriation that they perpetuate encourage harmful stereotypes about Native Americans, and have a documented negative effect on Native Americans’ students self esteem, their future aspirations, and on the learning of all students,” Firestine went on to say.
Firestine said that the name reflected poorly on the district, and that it violated its own policies against discrimination.
“Presumably, the SASD would not tolerate students wearing blackface at school events or activities, or mock or falsely Christian spiritual practices. It would not tolerate, presumably, the use of other racial slurs such as the n-word,” she said.
Firestone said that the movement to remove the Redskins name will persist as long as it is in place, and that design and marketing experts are ready to assist in rebranding at a reasonable price.
“We are not asking you to erase this immediately. We are asking you to make the decision to vote,” she said. “Voting to remove racial names and depictions demonstrates care for students and their education, and addresses the institutionalized racism wherever it exists.”
