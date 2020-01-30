ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Thomas Avenue in Athens Township will finally be getting a new bridge.
In a process that has spanned approximately 10 years, Athens Township supervisors on Wednesday finally received environmental clearance to move forward with the final designs of the project, according to township secretary Robin Smith.
“As environmental clearance has been received, we are able to start the final design of the project,” Smith said. “Athens Township can issue final design at this time. We just need to send a letter (to the engineer) authorizing notice to proceed. So I couldn’t type that fast enough.”
According to preliminary plans for the new structure, which township supervisors approved in July 2018, the bridge will accommodate bicycles and pedestrians on eight-foot-wide shoulders, and provide “maximum flexibility for future bridge maintenance.”
The Pratt through-truss bridge on Thomas Avenue, which was constructed in 1920, was initially used for railroad travel before being converted for vehicle traffic.
The township is responsible for 5 percent of the total project cost, with the state paying 15 percent and the federal transportation department paying 80 percent.
In other township news, the municipal building on Herrick Avenue will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 6 for residents to purchase dog licenses.
Dog licenses are required for any canines older than three months, noted supervisor George Ballenstedt.
Additionally, supervisors approved the $50,107 purchase of a new police vehicle, a 2020 Ford Explorer, for one of the police department’s school resource officers.
Police Chief Roger Clink stated that the vehicle would replace the force’s 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, which has over 130,000 miles.
