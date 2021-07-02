TOWANDA BOROUGH — A Waverly man faces disorderly conduct charges after entering the Bradford County Courthouse and allegedly verbally abusing sheriff’s deputies on June 14.
According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Mark Joseph Klotz entered the front doors of the courthouse at around 10:50 a.m. waving his arms and yelling incoherently.
Deputies said Klotz began yelling expletives at the deputies, forcing them to put Klotz in custody for the safety of those within the courthouse.
The next day a deputy noticed that signs alerting the public to the mask policy were missing. Upon reviewing video footage, they discovered that Klotz ripped down the signs on both sides of the door and threw them in the garbage before entering the courthouse.
Klotz faces misdemeanor charges for disorderly conduct and institutional vandalism. A formal arraignment is scheduled for July 26.
