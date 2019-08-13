ATHENS — One of the suspects named in the Bradford County Drug Task Force undercover operation that yielded 26 criminal complaints back in June has been apprehended and now sits in the Bradford County Jail.
Athens resident Harley Platt, 23, is facing felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility after she allegedly sold crystal meth to an undercover officer and a confidential informant back in April.
According to police, an undercover officer with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office and members of the task force met with the informant on April 4 for the purpose of purchasing six grams of crystal meth from Platt.
The informant made numerous contacts with Platt by “voice calling and texting her,” police said. The CI made arrangements to purchase the meth for $160. They set a meet at a local church parking lot in Athens Township.
According to police, at 6:32 p.m. on April 4 the suspect walked up to the vehicle — which was occupied by both the informant and officer — and handed the CI “a baggie of suspected crystal meth in exchange for $160 in pre-recorded (Office of the Attorney General) buy money.”
Platt then allegedly spoke with the informant about “making a future run to Ohio” with the CI to pick up large amounts of controlled substances to distribute in the future.
The baggie of suspected meth was weighed in at 6.22 grams with packaging. It field-tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine and was then secured by the Athens Township Police Department for future transport and drug testing, police said.
Platt was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Monday and sent to county jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.