Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salman reported that the following persons were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Stanley W. Jones, 42, Tunkhannock, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 9 months to 60 months, fines of $2,000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months for the offenses of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree, (second offense in 10 years), and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Doug Jennings and Trooper Luke Geiger both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Jones following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wilmot Township on September 29, 2019.
Daniel Lane, 71, Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days flat, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 47 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lane following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Township on May 3, 2020.
Paul Regan, 32, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 21 months to 59 months, 29 days, fines of $3000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of simple assault a misdemeanor of the second degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree and 3 counts of simple possession, all misdemeanors, and possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor.
Troopers Luke Geiger, Matthew Santiago, Peter Lakkis, and Robert Phillips all from the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ryan following investigation of incidents that occurred in various places throughout Bradford County through 2019-2020.
Christopher Blair, 21, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 15 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1000.00, restitution to be determined, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Blair for the offense occurring on July 12, 2020.
Timothy Rae Jr., 42, of Athens, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Rae for the offense occurring on July 12, 2020.
