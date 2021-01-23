ALBANY — The light at the end of a very long and dark tunnel is in sight for high school athletes in New York state. On Friday late afternoon the New York State Department of Health and the state offices of Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared to have given the green-light for high-risk sports to resume play.
Local high schools that can now resume include Waverly High School, Tioga Central High School and Spencer-Van Etten High School.
The activities affected by this decision include basketball, hockey, competitive cheerleading, volleyball and even football. As of earlier in the day, New York was the only state in America to be undecided on the fate of the high school basketball seasons. Illinois and Hawaii were the only two that decided not to play this season.
The DOH released the new guidelines on Friday as to how the student-athletes can get back to competition. Here is the statement they gave on the new regulations:
“Effective February 1, 2021, participants in higher risk sports and recreation activities may partake in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training and, further, may partake in other types of play, including competitions and tournaments, only as permitted by the respective local health authorities, (i.e., county health departments),” the guidelines read.
“Local health authorities should consider the following factors in authorizing or continuing to prohibit higher risk sports and recreational activities as, in many areas, these factors may weigh against permitting such activities:
- Whether there has been a more-transmissible variant of COVID-19 identified in the area
- Local rates of COVID-19 transmission or rate of positivity
- Local ability to monitor and enforce compliance
“My phone has been blowing up and you would think it was Christmas day,” said Waverly Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles. “Our kids have just been sitting there and waiting for so long, and now they can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
With the news just coming out, there is a lot to figure out for the IAC and Section 4, but Waverly boys basketball coach Lou Judson is excited that things are going in the right direction.
“I’m very excited and happy for all the student-athletes that have been awaiting this decision,” Judson said. “I know this is a long time coming and i have some very happy and motivated players. The season will be extremely abbreviated, but none-the-less we are headed in the right direction. We will do whatever we can to maintain a safe and healthy playing environment. This is a fluid situation with a lot more information to come.”
This news also means that competition is up to the region, which means that individual schools and conferences still have the option to not play. It also means that for the moment, schools will not play out of their region, as state tournaments were already canceled for this year.
“We were informed that February 1st will be the official start date,” Judson said. “As of right now, since this is new — we don’t have any further information. I heard the IAC will be meeting in the next few days to discuss further details.”
“We still have to be smart though. The pandemic is not over but being able to play basketball is definitely a good start for our kids,” said Knolles. “We definitely think we can do it safely, much like the way we have been able to keep these kids safe during school.”
Waverly and Tioga have already started the bowling season and Waverly’s swim team has also already started competition, falling under the umbrella of low-risk sports. Knolles also mentioned that the IAC will not be permitting fans into athletic contests until further notice.
As for basketball at Waverly, Knolles says the plan is to isolate the JV and varsity teams as much as possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Putting students into cohorts much like they do in bowling is high on the school’s list for this upcoming season.
A fortunate advantage for the IAC that very few other conferences have in the state, is the proximity to a region where sports have been allowed. Schools like Waverly have been able to closely monitor what the NTL has been able to do so far and learn from what they have done.
“Pennsylvania went before us and they learned a lot of lessons, so I’m sure we’ll be talking to them about the lessons that they have learned,” said Knolles. “This is about kids for kids, and in order to keep our kids the healthiest it’ll be just kids.”
“We are extremely thankful to Governor Cuomo and the New York State Department of Health for providing authorization for all sports to begin,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “I am thrilled our association’s member schools will be able to provide over two hundred thousand students with valuable and beneficial participation experiences. Today is certainly a great day for the students of New York State.”
On Monday, January 25, NYSPHSAA will release an updated Return to Interscholastic Athletics resource document for winter sports and Fall Season II.
