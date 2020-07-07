The number of COVID-19 cases in Tioga County increased to 161 on Monday, according to a press release.
Currently, 12 of the cases are active in the county.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county is 125, with at least 47 coming from Elderwood.
Chemung County also reported an increase in COVID-19 cases, as its total is now 118.
Four of the cases are active.
Three people in Chemung County have died due to complications of the coronavirus, and 114 have recovered.
Over 422,000 people in New York State have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 32,000 people have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of COVID-19 cases in Bradford County was 56 on Monday, according to the State Department of Health.
That number is down from the 57 reported last Friday.
Six of the cases are probable and 50 are confirmed.
Pennsylvania has seen over 90,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 6,700 related deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.