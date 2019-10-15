Third grade students from Lynch-Bustin Elementary visited the Athens Township Municipal Building last week and got to meet with Athens Borough Mayor Skip Roupp as well as members of the Athens Township Police Department. Third-grade teacher Tressa Heffron is also a member of the Athens Township Board of Supervisors.

