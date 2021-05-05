HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania will take another step toward some normalcy later this month when the COVID-19 mitigation orders — except mask wearing — will be lifted.
“The Wolf administration, in coordination with the COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force, announced today that mitigation orders except masking will be lifted on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31 at 12:01 a.m.,” a press release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said Tuesday.
The current order requiring Pennsylvanians to wear masks will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to Wolf.
“Face coverings are required to be worn indoors and outdoors if you are away from your home. In accordance with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, fully vaccinated Pennsylvanians are not required to wear a mask during certain activities,” the press release said.
“We continue to make significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and as more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with our reopening efforts,” Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam said. “I encourage Pennsylvanians to take the critical steps needed to put this pandemic behind us by getting vaccinated, follow through with both doses if you receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and continue to take steps like masking, frequent hand washing and sanitizing and social distancing.”
Requirements such as testing and reporting new cases will remain in place for hospitals and long-term care facilities. Maintaining requirements for hospitals and long-term care facilities will allow Pennsylvania to continue to closely monitor COVID-19 spread while lifting other restrictions, according to the press release.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health recommends that Pennsylvanians refer to CDC guidance and recommendations regarding ongoing COVID-19 safety measures and procedures.
“These updates will not prevent municipalities and school districts from continuing and implementing stricter mitigation efforts,” the press release said.
Congressman Fred Keller was happy to see the announcement from the governor’s office, but stressed that it “should have come much sooner.”
“For over a year, Pennsylvanians have suffered under prolonged government mandates that restricted where they could go, who they could see and how they could worship. The governor’s shutdown orders have crushed thousands of small businesses and destroyed livelihoods in communities across our state,” Keller said.
“While today’s announcement represents a step in the right direction of restoring many of the liberties the Wolf administration seized in the early days of the pandemic, it should have come much sooner,” Keller continued. “Pennsylvanians have demonstrated that they are smart, hardworking and diligent people capable of doing the right thing and taking measures to protect themselves and their loved ones. As more vaccines become available to populations across the Commonwealth, it is long overdue for us to fully reopen our state, get the government out of the way and allow Pennsylvanians to reclaim control over their own lives.”
The governor’s Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic remains in place.
All Pennsylvanians ages 16 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. The provider map is available on the Department of Health’s website. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.