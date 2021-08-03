Waverly Glen Park to host celebration event

WAVERLY — Village officials are ready to officially unveil the new and improved Waverly Glen Park to the entire Valley community.
During last week’s installment of the Waverly Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series, Mayor Patrick Ayres could be spotted enjoying the music while planning the dedication ceremony for the park, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.
“We’re inviting everyone — the community, businesses, organizations, elected officials — everyone who had a hand in making this happen,” he said. “We want to make this a Valley-wide community event. Because this whole thing has been a community effort, and we want to thank everyone for that.”
Ayres explained that there will be ribbon cutting ceremony, free food and music by the bands Double Take and Corner Store, as well as an invitation to check out the trails, waterfall and other amenities at the park.
Notably, a shuttle bus service will be utilized to transport attendees from the Lincoln Street Elementary School to the park starting at 10:30 a.m. in an effort to reduce vehicle traffic at the park. Members of the public are asked to go the Lincoln Street Elementary School to attend the event, while the park’s parking will be used for handicap parking.
The extensive list of upgrades at the park include a total repaving of the driveway and parking lots, a complete renovation of the park’s entrance, a new tennis court, stream and waterfall bank stabilization, a new bathroom, benches, extensive repairs to the glen’s large pavilion and more. Additionally, the trail leading up the waterfall is handicap-accessible.
“Every square foot of blacktop has been repaved,” the mayor stated. “Also, the entrance of the park has been moved to Moore Street, instead of being where it was before, which was sort of a weird intersection of the park entrance, Moore Street and West Pine Street that wasn’t safe. It’s also more open and inviting, and I think it does more to really draw people in.”
Additionally, stones have been installed for the future construction of an amphitheater near the large pavilion. Construction of that structure will start in the fall, as the village is working with the Waverly Central School District to make the build an educational opportunity or high school students.
Ayres said the project was made possible by a $490,000 state grant awarded to the village via the New York Regional Economic Development Council program; approximately $250,000 in other grant awards; about $150,000 of in-kind services; and roughly $100,000 of direct donations. No taxpayer money was spent on the project, he noted.
“Without these donations, there’s no way this project gets to this point,” Ayres said. “Communities on both sides of the state border — even those outside of the northern tiers of New York and Pennsylvania — made this happen.”
The mayor added that further updates on the event will be provided on the Waverly Police Department Facebook page.
