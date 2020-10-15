OWEGO — “It’s like going to buy tires from the shop you’ve been going to since 1992, and them saying ‘oh, by the way, the tires cost twice as much, but I’m only giving you two tires,’” said Tioga County Legislator Dennis Mullen on Tuesday.
Legislators unanimously voted to nix the 1992 local law which included curbside recycling pick up as part of the county’s property taxes.
Going forward, Tioga County residents will contract directly with their waste company for curbside recyclable pick up, or drop off at a transfer station. Municipalities that provide recycling pick up will not see changes.
“I can’t imagine standing in front of my constituents and saying ‘we’re going to double the cost of something and give you half the service,’” Mullen said before the vote. “It isn’t keeping (the service) you have now. It’s going to change, even if we voted this in — it’d be recycling picked up every 14 days.”
Mullen also explained that the change, which removes the county as the middleman in the recycling process, would have had a significant impact on the property tax rate and cap.
In order to cover the increased cost of the county’s five-year curbside recycling contract, property taxes would have to increase by 5.1 percent — clearly well over the state-imposed 1.41 percent allowed by the state.
Exceeding the tax cap would eliminate the School Tax Exemption (STAR) rebate for county residents, Mullen said.
“So, not only would it increase their tax, it also takes away the STAR,” Mullen continued. “In these economic times, and what the county’s up against (with the) reduction of state aid and the sales tax revenue— the county is already taking a hit of $8 to $10 million.”
“That’s a lot of money. We can’t afford to do this to people,” he added.
Legislator Loretta Sullivan pointed out that keeping the recycling program unchanged would disproportionately impact the local agricultural community, which is already struggling during a time of economic difficulties.
“They’re paying much more than someone who has, perhaps, a home on a village lot, for example,” Sullivan said. “Through the years, I’ve heard from many of my constituents about the unfairness of that. It was bad enough as it was, but I just cannot support doubling an excessive burden on the ag community.”
Sullivan added that keeping the program in the county budget was “unsustainable.”
Legislator Bill Standinger raised issue with the broader recycling industry and government involvement.
“I think it’s a bigger problem nationally, and that is that recycled products really have no value,” Standinger said. “We can’t solve that problem. All we can do is what we’re required to do by law, and that’s to provide a program.”
“What happens to it after that is not our responsibility,” he continued. “But, the federal and state government obviously aren’t that concerned about it, otherwise they’d develop a mechanism to actually reuse these products instead of just saying you’ve got to collect them. They’re not worrying about the end result. Unfortunately, we’re forced into a situation here.”
The recycling market faced an abrupt shift in 2018, when the largest buyer — China — decided there was too much trash mixed in with recyclable materials. While there is still a market infrastructure in place, market forces haven’t been able to jump the expense hurdle when it comes to contamination mitigation, and finding material buyers looking to turn a profit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.