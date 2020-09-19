SOUTH WAVERLY — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and schools closed, some groups and individuals stepped up to the plate to help take care of those whose lives were interrupted.
One of those is CHOP — Child Hunger Outreach Partners — which has been distributing weekend food bags for kids.
On Friday, CHOP got a sizable boost from Leprino Foods, which donated $12,000 to the organization.
“That will allow us to make 15,000 weekend bags of food for kids in school,” said Sherry Ruhl, Executive Director and Founder of the organization. “Right now, we’re sending out 2,000 per week. At the height of COVID when schools first got out, were were sending out 18,000 bags a week.”
Students are given a bag of food every Friday to take home and get them through the weekend. Bags include easy-to-prepare, nutritious foods, and fresh produce.
Donations of this type are part of the corporate culture at Leprino’s.
“Every year, our corporate office gives us a certain amount of funding to give out in the form of grants to 501-c3 organizations,” said Leprino’s Sherry Boor. “With the COVID pandemic hitting, we were trying to look at organizations that we felt could really benefit from it. We had seen CHOP’s name pop up in the paper quite a bit over the last few months and we reached out to them to see if they’d be interested in applying for a grant.”
CHOP does more than just weekend food bags.
“Pop Up Pantries allow the organization to come into a community with a box truck full of food, pantry staples, fresh produce, frozen meats and dairy. As with all of our programs, there are no income restrictions,” CHOP’s website states.
Check the schedule for a pop up near you by going to https://www.facebook.com/childhungeroutreachpartners/
The organization also helps provide in-school pantries.
“At the high school level, we introduce an in-school pantry which is self serve to all students. This is self-policed and teaches students to self advocate for their needs. Foods are grab and go nutritious snacks as well as food to be taken home and prepared,” the CHOP website explains.
And the organization know that the need doesn’t go away when school lets out as they give out food that is easy to prepare and enough to keep kids’ bellies full for a week.
The organization is accepting donations. To donate go to childhungeroutreachpartners.com. There’s a donate button on the website.
