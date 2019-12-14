At the December meeting of the Bradford County Historical Society Manager/Curator Matthew Carl reported that the vast newspaper collection held by the society has been reorganized especially the unbound single issues.
Many new archival newspaper boxes were used to group together all of the single issues of each paper. Other issues have been grouped intro topical boxes including Anniversary issues, Special Sections, Floods, U. S. President Elections/Deaths, World War I, World War II, Moon landing, and others.
The court records dating from 1812 to 1900 have been transferred to archival boxes. The next step for these documents is to place them in file folders and create an index. The Society will receive $8,000 in Room Tax funds for 2020. Matt continues to change light bulbs throughout the museum to LED in an effort to save energy and give better lighting to displays.
Our website had 432 users for the period, Our Facebook now has 1,431 members and our Twitter page has 79 followers.
In the membership report, Joe Jones reported that we had just finished day two of a very successful book sale. The event had to be rescheduled due to the snow and ice storm December 1 and 2. This has become an event that is looked forward to each year by our local history book collectors.
In the “Settler” report, Henry Farley stated that work is progressing for the 2020 issues. The society will be 150 years old in 2020 so the focus will be on anniversaries. Troy Borough will be 175 years old during the year. Farley further reported that the February issues in now in the works.
In the correspondence report, President Henry Farley read a thank you letter from Mary Ellen Patterson Kunst for the Historian of the Year designation which she received at the Annual Meeting in October.
Henry Farley reported that the annual campaign is at 75 percent of goal.
Margaret Walsh in the report of the nominating committee presented and motioned to elect the slate of officers for 2020: President Henry G. Farley, Sayre; Vice President J. Kelsey Jones, Mosherville; Secretary Rita Carey, Camptown; Treasurer Buddy Crockett, Athens Township; Corresponding Secretary Sue Roy, Wysox Township. The nomination was seconded and the vote cast to elect the slate as presented.
Denise Golden in the Library Clerk’s report stated that there were 31 registered library patrons for the period with 9 volunteer hours logged.
Recent gifts to the society have been: Four Neath school souvenirs, 1898-1905 and remembrance card for Mary Jane Jones, 1874; given by the Robert Williams Estate, c/o Sylvia Race and Linda Kimmer. Games and Memorabilia from the Ellsworth Grace family’ given by Ruth Donnocker, Towanda. Collection of 5 scrapbooks for the Bradford County Council of Republican Women, 1959-1978; given by Amy O’Rourke, Towanda. Framed collage of Towanda area photos, given by David Houck, Keuka Park, NY.
Surname searches completed during this period were: Tracey, Coyle, Cullen, and Cummiskey families.
The Bradford County Historical Society is located in the historic old Bradford County Jail 109 Pine Street, Towanda. The research library is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is currently closed but is available by appointment. The Society is a recipient agency of the Bradford County United Way and the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission.
