TOWANDA — Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman announced in a press release on Saturday that his office would not prosecute cases involving owners of “non-essential” businesses who have disobeyed Gov. Tom Wolf’s closure orders.
Salsman explained that back in late March, he sent the following message to the sergeant commanding the state police barracks in Bradford County.
“I heard the governor say that he will direct the state police to begin enforcing his order to close ‘non-essential’ businesses. Be advised that should the state police file criminal charges against citizens on that basis that my office will not prosecute said cases. If they are appealed, I will be dismissing them. I’m not going to fine people for trying to support their families,’” Salsman said.
Salsman said his position on the issue hasn’t changed since his message was sent in March.
“Seven weeks later, to my knowledge, no Bradford County citizens have had any citations filed against them. My position remains that should any be filed, they will be dismissed,” he said. “Small business owners need to use their money to feed their families and pay their employees, not forfeit money to the government in the form of fines and costs to satisfy the whims of an arbitrary order.”
Salsman also blasted the Wolf administration’s decision to allow criminals to be released from jail “in the name of public health.”
“Ironically, at the same time the police were being ordered to enforce the closing of businesses, the state government was urging officials within the criminal justice system to release criminals from jail in the name of public health. My office opposed the practice and only agreed to release inmates if and when safeguards could be put in place to make sure that public safety was not jeopardized,” Salsman said.
Salsman also noted the recent case of a Texas salon owner who refused her state’s closure order and ended up being put in jail by a judge.
“It is a dark day for freedom when criminals’ rights are placed above the right of people to feed their families,” Salsman said. “The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office will not be used as an instrument of the governor to harass our citizens for earning a living. The governor’s administration has the power to revoke business licenses and impose other civil penalties that I cannot control. But as long as I’m the Bradford County District Attorney, business owners have nothing to fear from the criminal justice system for the simple act of living their lives and providing for their families.”
Time for this DA to resign or be removed from office. Look at his logic, “It is a dark day for freedom when criminals’ rights are placed above the right of people to feed their families,” Salsman said., so by his logic one could rob a bank to feed his/her family and that would be OK. The are both criminal and should be prosecuted according to the law.
