WINDHAM TOWNSHIP — A Nichols man was taken into custody by New York State Police in Owego after Pennsylvania authorities asked for help to arrest the suspect in connection with a home invasion in Windham Township last weekend.
According to the police criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton’s office in Wysox, Aaron G. Collins, 32, is being charged by Pennsylvania State Police with attempted criminal homicide, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal trespassing, theft, illegal possession of a firearm, terroristic threats and other charges after police allege that he broke into a home on Cadis Road in Windham Township in early morning hours Saturday.
Police conducted interviews with the two people that were at home at the time of the invasion.
Both victims told police that Collins arrived and forced his way into the home around midnight. He was visibly upset and threatening the victims according to the affidavit and claimed that the victims “knew something about child trafficking.”
When the victims told Collins that they did not know what he was talking about, Collins struck one victim with the butt of a shotgun that he had brought with him. The suspected invader then ordered the victims to enter the bedroom at gunpoint and tied them together and to a bed frame with rope.
Police said after Collins tied up the victims, he found a loaded 9mm pistol that belonged to one of the victims and told them that he was not afraid to shoot them. He then broke the trigger lock on the loaded weapon and was able to use it.
Then, police said, Collins picked up a pillow and shot through it in the direction of a pet bird in a cage and told the victims that he was not afraid to shoot either of them.
One of the victims told police that he then walked behind them, told the person that he would blow their head off and then fired a single round at the back of their head. The round traveled through the victim’s hair but did not strike the person.
Collins then continued to berate the victims and taped their mouths shut.
He then used a cordless drill inside the home to drill three holes into one of the victim’s thighs in an attempt to get the person to admit what Collins thought they knew about child trafficking.
Collins then went through the victim’s items, took $80 in cash, and hid their cell phones and tablet before leaving the premises with the shotgun and 9mm pistol.
After Collins left the home the victims were able to break a picture frame and use the glass to free themselves from the restraints and call 911 with a house phone. The victims realized once free that one of their vehicles, a Jeep Liberty with very recent windshield damage from an impact with a deer earlier in the evening, was missing.
In an interview with people who live with Collins in Nichols, police ascertained that one of the victims of the invasion visited the home of Collins the previous night to have a couple drinks with the people who live with Collins.
It is unclear if the people who live with Collins are related or roommates. Police censored the individuals names in their affidavit.
The people living with Collins told the victim of the home invasion after they and Collins greeted each other in passing to be careful because Collins was messed up. They said Collins was paranoid about someone trying to poison him and that he had manufactured a “zip gun” out of metal pipe fittings that had successfully shot .32 caliber bullets. The people living with Collins also told police that he had been using methamphetamine regularly and was now injecting it.
State Police in New York announced on Wednesday that they had apprehended Collins at approximately 4:17 p.m. on Sunday after being located by troopers and deputies from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department in a residence on Prospect Hill Road in the Town of Barton, New York. He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit police said.
Collins was remanded to the Tioga County Jail where he is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.