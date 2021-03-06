Forgery, drug possession
Aaron D. Reynolds, 31, of Barton, was charged with the misdemeanor for fraud – altered, forged, or counterfeit documents, the misdemeanor for making repairs to/selling/etc offensive weapon, the schedule 2 misdemeanor for tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, and the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Sayre Borough Police Department said that on Feb. 17, an officer was on patrol in the area of the Spring Street Dandy Mini Mart when he observed a Pontiac Firebird in the parking lot which he knew belonged to Reynolds.
The officer observed Reynolds and another individual enter the Dandy and drove by the car to run the plates. The plate came back valid although the officer knew that Reynolds had an active license suspension in Pennsylvania, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Court documents show that the officer began to follow Reynolds once he and the other individual got back into the car.
The officer pulled the car over heading north on Spring Street. When he asked Reynolds if there was anything illegal in the car, he said no while looking down and wouldn’t make eye contact.
Reynolds provided the officer with a financial responsibility card and while checking out the car, the officer observed that the inspection sticker in the window was counterfeit and was colored blue and drawn on in pen on a piece of paper, according to the criminal complaint.
Reynolds claimed that he had the counterfeit inspection taped to the window so that he wouldn’t get pulled over while trying to fix his car.
The officer then placed Reynolds under arrest and located a prohibited offensive weapon in his waistband, a grey scale containing a piece of paper with suspected drug residue which looked like it was used to contain drugs for the purpose of weighing them, a small metal pick that had white residue at the end.
Court documents show that Reynolds had more paraphernalia on his person once he was at the department and police confiscated both items, namely cylindrical containers.
Reynolds was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on Feb. 17 where he is unable to post a $15,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 2.
Retail theft
Aaron D. Reynolds, 31, of Barton, was charged with the misdemeanors for retail theft – take merchandise and making repairs/sell/etc. offensive weapons, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia – controlled substance.
The Athens Township Police Department said that on Sept. 3, 2020, an officer was dispatched to the Walmart on Elmira Street in Sayre Borough for an alleged theft that was currently happening.
An officer met with Reynolds and a female as they were exiting Walmart with unpaid-for items in their carts and their clothes, according to the criminal complaint.
Court documents show that when asked if they were stealing, they said they had paid for everything. The female provided the officer with a receipt that did not match all of the items that were in the cart.
After Reynolds pulled a lighter that was still in the package from his pocket, the officer sent them over to the Walmart office to speak with an associate about the unpaid-for items.
An associate was able to determine that the stolen merchandise on their person and in the carts was valued at $164.92.
At that time, they were both placed into custody for retail theft, according to the criminal complaint.
The officer recovered a small clear plastic box containing suspected methamphetamine residue, a blue ziplock baggie containing suspected methamphetamine or heroin residue, a red rubber due with white residue inside, and a prohibited assisted open knife from Reynolds.
The female was then searched by a female officer and she uncovered a green snort rube suspected to be used for methamphetamine, tweezers, and another $45.72 in stolen merchandise.
Reynolds was arraigned on Feb. 23 and confined to the Bradford County Correctional facility where he is unable to post a $25,000 bail for drug charges from another incident.
Drug manufacturing
Aaron D. Reynolds, 31, of Barton, was charged with the felony for the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
The Sayre Borough Police Department said that on Feb. 19, an officer was conducting a search warrant on a 1999 Pontiac Firebird with NY registration in the impound lot that Reynolds had been seen driving with a female in the passenger seat.
According to the criminal complaint, police uncovered: a green container with white residue, a purple container with white residue, a black snap-on container with white residue, a black dagger, a blue torch, a metal container with unused pink baggies commonly used for packaging narcotics for sales, containers with Q-tips, a black change purse with numerous paraphernalia and residue, numerous containers with residue, a black gun laser attachment, a knife sharpener, an orange zip container with more pink baggies commonly used in drug sales, and a baggie tied at the top containing an unknown white substance weighing at about 11.8 grams.
Reynolds was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on Feb. 23 where he is currently unable to post a $25,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on March 22.
Stealing
Megan Catherine DeKay, 30, of Sayre, was charged with the misdemeanor for unlawful taking – movable property.
The Sayre Borough Police Department said that at noon on Feb. 15, the department received a call from someone who said they were missing $40 and two Best Buy gift cards valued at $100 each.
The victim told police that he had hired a company to clean his house on Jan. 7, and that different employees of that company covered different areas of the house, according to the criminal complaint.
He said that the missing $40 was on a dresser in his walk-in closet in his bedroom, where cologne bottles had also been moved around.
He told police that when he couldn’t find his cash, he put his Best Buy gift cards in the dresser for safekeeping, and didn’t think about it again until a week later when his wife gave him another one and he realized that he should have had four total instead of two.
After speaking with the owner of the company, it was determined that the victim had been reimbursed for the missing cash, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police gained confirmation that DeKay was assigned to the bedroom and walk-in closet that day and requested an interview with her, in which she admitted to taking the gift cards.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:43 on March 30.
DUI
Chase Manhatten Platt, 19, of Sayre, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense, and DUI: controlled substance – metabolite – first offense, and the simple violation of duties at stop sign.
The Sayre Borough Police Department said that at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, an officer attempted to follow a red vehicle when it accelerated to a high rate of speed and failed to completely stop at a stop sign on West Packer Avenue.
The officer was able to catch up and pulled the car over at Riverfront Park in Sayre Borough. When he made contact with the driver, Platt, he immediately noted a smell of marijuana.
The officer asked Platt to step out of the car and noted that the marijuana smell was coming from the car and his person. Platt had droopy eyelids, eye tremors, and red glossy eyes, according to the criminal complaint.
After failing sobriety tests, Platt consented to a legal blood draw at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Charges were filed at a later date and both methamphetamine and THC were found in his system.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on March 26.
DUI
Joshua Thomas Shultz, 26, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor for DUI: high rate of alcohol – BAC .10 -
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, two officers were dispatched to a Ghent Hill Road residence in Sheshequin Township for a report of a one vehicle crash.
The officer noted that there were multiple emergency vehicles on scene as well as tire marks on the road and a sed Sedan resting on it’s drivers side down an embankment off the westbound lane.
Police met with the driver, Shultz, who was on a stretcher in an ambulance, according to the criminal complaint. He told police that the last thing he remembered was traveling east down the road and then waking up on his back in the dirt.
When asked if he had anything to drink that day, Shultz admitted to having 12 beers and smoking marijuana starting at 11 a.m. that day.
Court documents show that Shultz was lethargic, had slurred speech, and bloodshot eyes.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on April 23.
Drug delivery
Tory Lamb, 31, of Towanda, was charged with the felony for the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the misdemeanor for the intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and the schedule 3 felony for criminal use of a communication facility.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, a PSP confidential informant contacted an officer and reported that he was receiving messages from Lamb on Facebook about the sale of crystal methamphetamine for $165.
The officer met with the CI at a prearranged location, checked them for any money or narcotics, and gave them $165 in confidential funds before he followed them to East Bridge Street in Towanda Borough.
According to the criminal complaint, the CI parked in front of the Knight’s Out Bar and Lamb was observed to come out from a door above the bar area. He got into the passenger seat for a brief moment and went back up to the apartment. The CI sent a text message that Lamb had gone back up to his residence to weigh out the methamphetamine.
Court documents show that Lamb came out of a different door a few minutes later, got into the car, and the two drove a short distance to the red light of Bridge Street and Route 6 where Lamb got out and walked away.
Police said that the CI then drove to a prearranged location with an 8-ball, 3.5 grams, of methamphetamine.
The evidence was transported to PSP Towanda where it field tested positive for methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on April 14.
Drug possession
Jordan Michael Whyte, 32, of Monroeton, was charged with the misdemeanor for the intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and the schedule 3 misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, Whyte arrived at PSP Towanda to provide narcotics information and attempt to arrange the purchase of crystal methamphetamine from suspected targets in the borough area as a confidential informant.
Before leaving the barracks to meet at a predetermined location, police searched his car and found methamphetamine and a small straw in his wallet in the passenger side glove box and a backpack containing a medicine bottle containing an unknown liquid.
According to the criminal complaint, Whyte stated that the liquid was urine and that he was scheduled to do a mandatory urine test at the Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock as part of his Wyoming County probation requirements.
He was later released pending additional charges for this incident.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. on April 14.
Drug possession
Jordan Michael Whyte, 32, of Monroeton, was charged with the felony for the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the misdemeanor for the intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, troopers located a suspicious vehicle, a gold Mazda Prestige, on Railroad Street in Towanda Township.
According to the criminal complaint, Whyte exited the vehicle and walked towards a house.
When asked what he was doing, Whyte approached the police vehicle and related that he was going to his grandmother’s house and that the car was registered to his sister’s ex-boyfriend and that he was currently driving it around.
Police said that he provided them with verbal consent to search the vehicle.
A search uncovered a green Crown Royal bag containing a mason jar half full of suspected marijuana and a black digital scale.
While at PSP Towanda, Whyte said that he hadn’t sold the marijuana yet and that he had planned on selling it to make money.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on April 14.
Drug possession
David Douglas Ball, 40, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 17, an officer was dispatched to the Bradford County Probation for a report of found drugs at a Towanda Township residence.
Probation officers told police that they supervise Ball and were visiting his apartment where he was hiding from them in the attic. In the apartment, they uncovered a black digital scale with residue, a red and blue glass smoking device with residue, a clear glass smoking device with residue, a metal smoking device with residue, and a clear glass vial with white residue, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said that Ball related that the paraphernalia was his.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on April 19.
