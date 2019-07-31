OWEGO — Tioga County Legislators recently accepted a local government efficiency grant to help further the initiative to consolidate IT and communication services at the county level.
Legislators said the $210,258.39 in grant funds cover many costs to implement shared services with the Town of Owego, Village of Waverly, Village of Nichols and Town of Barton.
In particular, county documents note the funds will be disbursed as follows: $139,123.39 to the “capital computer” account; $68,635 to a contracting services account; and $2,500 to a supply account.
In other county business, legislators accepted the low bid for pavement overlay on Dean Creek Road.
Broome Bituminous Products, of Vestal, bid $694,620. Other bids submitted totaled $716,335 and $879,650 from Dalrylmple Gravel and Contracting and Bothar Construction, respectively.
County documents note the work will be paid out of the county’s Montrose Turnpike Paving Account.
