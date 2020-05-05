WAVERLY — In order to help its residents and their families to stay connected and informed, Elderwood at Waverly has introduced an automated call system.
“Elderwood at Waverly remains committed to providing families with important information about their loved ones, how COVID-19 has impacted our senior care community, and the measures taken to mitigate the spread of the virus,” a press release from Elderwood said.
On Monday, Elderwood introduced an automated calling system that will provide updates to families as conditions change at the facility. The system is integrated with Elderwood’s electronic medical record and is available only to families of residents, according to the press release.
The system allows Elderwood to comply with stringent notification guidelines released by New York State and The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and balance the most important responsibility — caring for the health and wellbeing of residents at the facility. To comply with regulations, all family members will receive an automated message when:
- There is a first case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident at our facility.
- Each time there is a death due to COVID-19 related illness.
- Each time there are three or more potential cases subject to testing or monitoring within a three-day span.
- Each time there is a subsequent confirmed diagnosis or death related to COVID-19.
“The information is not intended to alarm our families, but rather make sure they are aware of the conditions at the facility as they relate to the pandemic and to comply with new regulations,” said Elderwood Administrator Maria Landy. “An Elderwood staff member will personally call families of residents whose health has been impacted or changed; no one will hear about health concerns for their family member by means of an automated message.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.