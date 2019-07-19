OWEGO — On Wednesday, the Tioga County Planning Board recommended local approval for a senior housing project between Center and Lincoln streets in Waverly.
In particular, project proposal documents note a Center Street entrance to a private road which offers access to 18 apartments for residents over the age of 55. Each residence would be accompanied by one garage and one parking space.
The project would span three parcels — one existing vacant parcel, and two parcels with recently demolished homes.
The site plan was also reviewed and approved by the Waverly-Barton Fire Department for safety and ease of access for emergency vehicles.
While the project is still pending New York State Department of Environmental Conservation approval, the final decision on the proposed development will be decided by the local planning board.
The village planning board is at least already aware of the proposed housing complex, as representatives of Sutryk and Son — the local contractor behind the project — first notified municipal officials of the endeavor back in May.
The two bedroom residences would be designed for individuals who do not require assisted living and would be single-story structures.
