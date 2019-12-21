SAYRE — Nearly $5,000 was raised in support of various Guthrie causes during the Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3. This was the first year Guthrie participated in the global generosity movement that harnesses the power of people and organizations to transform their communities.
GivingTuesday kicks off the generosity season by inspiring people to give back on the first Tuesday in December and encouraging the community to come together to help make a difference in the lives of those around us.
With the help of community donors, Guthrie is able to help support the 12 counties it serves by providing assistance to numerous projects, initiatives, and residents who need financial assistance.
“We are grateful for the way in which the community rallied to support Guthrie and the patients we serve. From providing the funding needed to transport a patient battling cancer to their chemotherapy appointments, to helping physicians and researchers discover new and better ways to care for our patients, these donations make a big difference,” Guthrie Resource Development Manager, Jennifer Warner said.
While Giving Tuesday is a one-day initiative, you can help support Guthrie’s causes year-round.
For more information, visit https://www.guthrie.org/giving-online-guthrie or call the Guthrie Resource Development Office at 570-887-4420.
