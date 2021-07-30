The 145th Troy Fair is currently being held at Alparon Park in Troy and has had plenty of highlights so far, including a concert featuring country legends Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye as well as tractor pulls and bull ride mania. The main event tonight will be the demolition derby at 7 p.m.

