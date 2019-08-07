ELMIRA — The Elmira Rotary Club invites the public to attend a special presentation by Wade S. Norwood, Chief Executive Officer of Common Ground Health, on the connection between poverty and health in the City of Elmira and the broader Finger Lakes region.
Common Ground Health, one of the nation’s oldest regional health planning organizations, conducted a study of the relationship between housing and health in Elmira’s 14901 zip code. This Rapid Health Impact Assessment revealed important links between illnesses like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases and aging housing in the city.
Mr. Norwood, who also serves as a New York State Regent, will discuss how extreme financial stress drives unfair and preventable illness and early death in the Finger Lakes region, including higher rates of lead poisoning, asthma and COPD in Elmira’s high poverty neighborhoods.
Details of the report — and the initiatives already underway in Elmira to address the findings — will be discussed at the Elmira Rotary meeting on Tuesday, August 13 at noon at the Elmira Holiday Inn on East Water Street. The cost of the buffet lunch is $10 and payable at the door. Registrations are requested by calling or texting 607-731-0769.
